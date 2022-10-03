PooCoin (POOCOIN) Price Reaches $0.30

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. PooCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PooCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PooCoin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. The Reddit community for PooCoin is https://reddit.com/r/PooCoin. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PooCoin
