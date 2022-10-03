Port Finance (PORT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $87,075.22

Port Finance (PORT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Port Finance has traded down 6% against the dollar. Port Finance has a market capitalization of $87,075.22 and approximately $201,648.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Port Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Port Finance Coin Profile

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Port Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Port Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

