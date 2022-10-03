Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.90.
Portillo’s Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.83 million and a PE ratio of -51.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $13,778,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 52.4% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Portillo’s Company Profile
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.
