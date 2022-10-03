Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

Portillo’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.83 million and a PE ratio of -51.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $13,778,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 52.4% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

