PowerPool Market Capitalization Reaches $12.74 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $3.28 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,196.06 or 0.99913273 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00053306 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00080536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.