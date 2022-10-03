Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

NYSE:PLD opened at $102.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

