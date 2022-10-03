Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.17. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.