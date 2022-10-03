ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

PRQR stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.34% and a negative net margin of 1,859.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 481,325 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,108,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

