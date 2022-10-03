ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $42.07. 29,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,051,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 434.9% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 51,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $500,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.