Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -456.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

