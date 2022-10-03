QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Goodwin Daniel L’s 5th Largest Position

Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 2.3% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $113.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.