QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Trimmed by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.8% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 254,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 194.8% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 760.1% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 20,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 223,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $137.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

