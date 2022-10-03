QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.43. 245,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,831,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

