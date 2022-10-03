Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.14 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,650.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00276123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00140046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00720893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00592016 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,626,898 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

