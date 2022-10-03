Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,624.00

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Rabbit Finance has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Rabbit Finance has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $24,624.00 worth of Rabbit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rabbit Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rabbit Finance alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004627 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.41 or 0.01619053 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Rabbit Finance Coin Profile

RABBIT is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Rabbit Finance’s total supply is 177,297,533 coins. Rabbit Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceRabbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rabbit Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabbit Finance is a leveraged yield farming protocol based Binance Smart Chain (BSC) released by Rabbit Finance Lab. It supports users participating in liquidity farming through over-lending plus leverage to get more revenue.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rabbit Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rabbit Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rabbit Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rabbit Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rabbit Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.