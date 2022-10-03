RamenSwap Price Reaches $0.0194 on Exchanges (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. RamenSwap has a market cap of $12,142.79 and approximately $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006148 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010743 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
RamenSwap Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
RamenSwap Coin Trading
