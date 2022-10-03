RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 5%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 9,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 319,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $668.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.55.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $70,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

