Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $76.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of O opened at $58.20 on Monday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

