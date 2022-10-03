Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Trading Down 3.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $8.50. The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 30,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,614,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RWT. StockNews.com cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $673.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

