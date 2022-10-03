REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 6.5%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 7,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 400,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.07.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 880,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 474,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 696,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 105,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

