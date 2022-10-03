Remme (REM) One Day Volume Tops $19,233.00

Remme (REM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Remme coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Remme has a total market capitalization of $226,995.38 and $19,233.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,217.08 or 1.00033515 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006983 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004837 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00053372 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005471 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064003 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00080605 BTC.
About Remme
Remme is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Remme Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.