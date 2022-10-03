Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $62,226.37 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,213.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081165 BTC.

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

