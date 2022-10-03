Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Repligen makes up about 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $124,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $8.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.21. 8,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,340. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $306.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.37.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

