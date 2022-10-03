Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 3rd (AAMC, AAU, ATTO, BSQR, CALX, CFRX, CING, CPSH, CUZ, D)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 3rd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock.

Aegis started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Life360 (OTC:LIFX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT). They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT). They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA). They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

