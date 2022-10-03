Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 3rd (AAMC, AAU, ATTO, BSQR, CALX, CFRX, CING, CPSH, CUZ, D)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 3rd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock.

Aegis started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Life360 (OTC:LIFX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT). They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT). They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA). They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

