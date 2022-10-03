Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 27204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Resverlogix Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$47.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

About Resverlogix

(Get Rating)

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.