Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of UNP traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.44. 31,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,894. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.73 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.79.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.