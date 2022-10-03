Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 924 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.84. 92,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,480. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.