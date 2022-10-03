Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,720 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 575,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,231,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.