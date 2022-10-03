Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after buying an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 1.3 %

GIS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

