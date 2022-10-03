Retirement Guys Formula LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 18,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 156,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,707. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

