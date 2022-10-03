Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,775,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,534,256.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,775,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,972. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Andersons Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 18.95%.

Andersons Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.