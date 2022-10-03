Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 80,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,606. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $81.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

