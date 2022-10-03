Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after buying an additional 13,859,376 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.7 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 65,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

