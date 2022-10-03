Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $20.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $386.37. 54,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

