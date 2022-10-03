Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 2,976 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.03. 256,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,627,035. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

