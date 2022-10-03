Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.26. 7,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,987. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $307.15 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

