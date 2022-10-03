Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.7% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.38. 39,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.