Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.04 and a 200 day moving average of $338.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.