Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Investec raised Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $653.60.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of RTMVY opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

About Rightmove

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

