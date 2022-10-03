ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $675,858.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00031118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007751 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.