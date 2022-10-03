Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Shares of ROP traded up $8.28 on Monday, reaching $367.92. 2,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.22 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

