Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys 16,779 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 240,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,955 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,267,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 282,579 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST opened at $50.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

