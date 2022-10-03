Round Rock Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

NYSE SO opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

