Round Rock Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $50.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

