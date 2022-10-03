Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,071 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $43.44 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21.

