Round Rock Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $253.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.42 and its 200 day moving average is $273.41. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.