Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 2,410 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $80.90 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $134.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

