Round Rock Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $75.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17.

