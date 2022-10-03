RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) Insider Acquires A$150,000.00 in Stock

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL – Get Rating) insider Ross Walker purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($104,895.10).

RPMGlobal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

RPMGlobal Company Profile

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited develops and provides mining software solutions in Australia, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. It operates through Software and Advisory divisions. The company provides software licensing, consulting, implementation, and support services; and technical, advisory, and training services.

