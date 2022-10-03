Rubic Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $244,406.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,560.34 or 0.99935959 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004748 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00051650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00078985 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

RBC is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

