S.Finance (SFG) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. S.Finance has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $116,885.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

Buying and Selling S.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.